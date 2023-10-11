Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Open for Business

On Sept. 27, Liberty Bank cut the ribbon to its new loan production office on the 22nd floor of One Monarch Place in downtown Springfield. During the event, the Liberty Bank Foundation granted donations totaling $20,000 to three area nonprofits: the Boys & Girls Club of West Springfield (pictured below), Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts, and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Foliage and Fairytales

The 67th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, presented by 1Berkshire and the city of North Adams, took place on Oct. 1. This year’s theme was “Once Upon a Time in North Berkshire,” a celebration of children’s books and fairytales. More than 90 participants took part in this annual event, and the parade was attended by thousands of spectators. Very Good Properties won the Harry S. Orr Award for best overall float for “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.”

Neighbors Helping Neighbors

North Brookfield Savings Bank is holding a food drive and fundraiser from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 to help local families in need. For every item collected, the bank will contribute $1, for a total of up to $3,000, to help fund the pantries’ operations. The bank’s goal is to collect at least 3,500 items in total, but it will also contribute monetarily. Community members are encouraged to drop off non-perishable food items, paper goods, toiletries, or monetary donations at any of the bank’s branches in North Brookfield, East Brookfield, West Brookfield, Ware, Belchertown, or Three Rivers.

Marketing, Management, and Mascots

On Sep. 20, undergraduate students from the American International College marketing and sport and recreation management programs met Wally, Tessie, and other New England professional sports mascots at the Take the Lead Boston Career Summit held at Fenway Park. The students engaged and networked with leaders from the Patriots, Bruins, Red Sox, Celtics, and Revolution, gaining insight from these industry leaders on fostering equity and inclusivity within the world of sports.

Stuff the Bus

Following weeks of sorting donated school supplies and working with volunteers to pack hundreds of colorful backpacks, delivery day finally arrived on Aug. 22 for the United Way of Pioneer Valley’s Stuff the Bus program. With the Peter Pan bus fully packed, United Way staff and volunteers climbed aboard and trekked through 10 school districts to drop off more than 600 backpacks for students experiencing homelessness. School supplies and monetary donations are accepted throughout throughout the year. More information can be found at uwpv.org, and donations can be made at uwpv.org/donate.