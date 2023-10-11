Difference Makers Nominations

Through Dec. 8: Do you know someone who is truly making a difference in the Western Mass. region? BusinessWest invites you to nominate an individual or group for its 16th annual Difference Makers program. Nominations for the class of 2024 must be received by 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. Difference Makers was launched in 2009 as a way to recognize the contributions of agencies and individuals who are contributing to quality of life in this region. Past honorees have come from dozens of business and nonprofit sectors, proving there’s no limit to the ways people can impact their communities. Let us know who you think deserves to be recognized as a Difference Maker in our upcoming class by visiting businesswest.com/difference-makers-nomination-form to complete the nomination form. Honorees will be profiled in an upcoming issue of BusinessWest and celebrated at a gala in the spring.

Max on Monday

Oct. 16: Max Tavern at the Basketball Hall of Fame will host the fifth Max on Monday networking event from 4 to 6 p.m., offering attendees the opportunity to connect with other professionals while enjoying complimentary hors d’oeuvres. A cash bar will be available for beverages. At each event, Max on Monday will feature a selection of local businesses. In October, the sponsored businesses will include Borawski Insurance, New Valley Bank, Pascoe Workforce, Meyers Brothers Kalicka, and NRG Real Estate. Representatives from these businesses will be able to network with one another and share information about their organizations. In addition, each event features a local charity. On Oct. 16, the featured organization will be Men Wear Pink of Hartford and Springfield, an American Cancer Society initiative that raises awareness and funds to fight breast cancer. Max on Monday also showcases a local artist. To register to attend, RSVP to AnnMarie Harding at (413) 244-4055 or [email protected].

Western Massachusetts Developers Conference

Oct. 18: The Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council (EDC) and Economic Development Partners (EDP) announced that the 2023 Western Massachusetts Developers Conference will take place at MGM Springfield. This regional conference will bring together an array of industry leaders, developers, real-estate professionals, site selectors, economic-development experts, and public officials hailing from Western Mass. and beyond. The event promises to shine a spotlight on the region’s numerous strengths and development prospects, elucidating why it stands out as an ideal destination for investment, business launches, and growth. The conference agenda is full of informative sessions offering attendees an opportunity to gain valuable insights and foster collaborative connections, including a CEO Panel featuring insights from top CEOs as they discuss how the region actively supports business growth, a Community Lightning Round that showcases the vitality of local communities in Western Mass. and their role in fostering economic development, and the Incentives in Action Workshop, a hands-on session that delves into the tangible benefits of various incentives available to businesses in the region. A key highlight of the conference is the Luncheon Keynote address, featuring Gov. Maura Healey and Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2023-western-mass-developers-conference-tickets-713868067607.

Healthcare Heroes

Oct. 26: BusinessWest and the Healthcare News will honor nine individuals as 2023 Healthcare Heroes at a celebration dinner at Marriott Springfield Downtown. The Healthcare Heroes class of 2023 was announced and profiled in the Sept. 18 issue of BusinessWest and at businesswest.com. They include Jody O’Brien of the Urology Group of Western New England (Lifetime Achievement), Cindy Senk of Movement for All (Community Health), Ashley LeBlanc of Mercy Medical Center (Emerging Leader), Ellen Ingraham-Shaw of Baystate Medical Center (Emerging Leader), Dr. Mark Kenton of Mercy Medical Center (Healthcare Administration), Kristina Hallett of Bay Path University (Health Education), Gabriel Mokwuah and Joel Brito of Holyoke Medical Center (Innovation in Healthcare), and Julie Lefer Quick of the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System (Healthcare Provider). Tickets cost $90 per person, and reserved tables of 10 are available. Current event sponsors include presenting sponsors Elms College and Baystate Health/Health New England, and partner sponsors Holyoke Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center/Trinity Health, and the Elaine Marieb Center for Nursing and Engineering Innovation and the Institute for Applied Life Sciences at UMass Amherst. Congratulatory advertisements and additional event sponsorships are available. For more information, call (413) 781-8600 or visit businesswest.com/healthcareheroes.

Super 60

Nov. 9: Ashley Kohl, owner of Ohana School of Performing Arts and an entrepreneur with an inspiring story to tell, will be the keynote speaker at the Springfield Regional Chamber’s Super 60 lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MassMutual Center in downtown Springfield. The Super 60, a program that traces its roots back to the late ’80s, when it was the Fabulous 50 before being expanded, is being revamped for 2023. In addition to the two traditional categories — Total Revenue and Revenue Growth — there will be three new categories recognizing nonprofits, startups, and giving back to the community. There will be 12 winners in each category. Tickets will be available for purchase at the chamber’s website, springfieldregionalchamber.com. For more information on Super 60, call (413) 787-1555.

Women of Impact

Dec. 7: BusinessWest will honor its sixth annual Women of Impact at Sheraton Springfield. Tickets cost $95 per person, and tables of 10 are available. To purchase tickets, visit businesswest.com/womenofimpact. The class of 2023, profiled this issue of BusinessWest and at businesswest.com, are: Fredrika Ballard, president, Aero Design Aircraft Services and Fly Lugu Flight Training; Carla Cosenzi, president, TommyCar Auto Group; Arlyana Dalce-Bowie, CEO, Moms in Power; Sandra Doran, president, Bay Path University; Dr. Khama Ennis, founder, Faces of Medicine and Intentional Health, LLC; Dawn Forbes DiStefano, president and CEO, Square One; Amy Jamrog, CEO, the Jamrog Group; Michelle Theroux, CEO, Berkshire Hills Music Academy; and Lisa Zarcone, author, speaker, and child and mental-health advocate. The event is sponsored by Country Bank and TommyCar Auto Group (presenting sponsors) and Comcast Business (partner sponsor).