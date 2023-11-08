Picture This

Pictured at top, from left: SBGC board member Aleana Laster; KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer Analisha Michanczyk, KeyBank Branch Manager Vanity Bryant, SBGC Director of Development Karen Natsios, KeyBank Area Retail Leader Sarah Germini, and SBGC Executive Director Vinnie Borello with students in the Brain Gain program
Two Key Donations

 

The KeyBank Foundation recently awarded the Springfield Boys & Girls Club (SBGC) a $10,000 grant to support the club’s Brain Gain program, an after-school program designed to bolster grade-level reading skills for inner-city, at-risk youth. .

 

KeyBank also recently awarded Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) a $39,000 charitable grant during the bank’s Volunteer Build Day on Chestnut Street in Holyoke. The donation will assist Habitat’s environmental-stewardship program.

Pictured above, from left: KeyBank employees Janis Deynes, Sharia Coley, Josh Flores, Norbert Grant III, Priya Tater, Tom Morace, Jeff Guyott,  Kendle Taylor, and Tito Ramon with Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Aimee Giroux.

 

Honoring Social Responsibility

UMassFive College Federal Credit Union received the first-place Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award for 2023 in Massachusetts. This annual award is given out by the Cooperative Credit Union Assoc. and the Credit Union National Assoc. to honor a credit union for its social-responsibility projects within the community. UMassFive earned this award in recognition of its participation and fundraising for the UMass Cancer Walk and Run and Will Bike 4 Food.

Pictured, from left: UMassFive’s Ruth Yanka, Craig Boivin, Taylor Robbins, CEO Rich Kump, Cait Murray, Lauren Duffy, Sarissa Markowitz, Jacqui Watrous, and Robert Harrison.

Supporting the Community

Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,750 to Friends of Wilbraham Recreation as part of the bank’s annual Community Giving Initiative. The community organization received this donation by obtaining enough votes by community members to place in the top 10 vote recipients of the Community Giving Initiative. The donation will support work to improve and maintain the Spec Pond recreational area and the town’s sports programs.

Pictured, from left: Mark Manolakis, Friends of Wilbraham Recreation president; Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank president and CEO; and Bryan Litz, Wilbraham Parks & Recreation director.

