Picture This

Two Key Donations

The KeyBank Foundation recently awarded the Springfield Boys & Girls Club (SBGC) a $10,000 grant to support the club’s Brain Gain program, an after-school program designed to bolster grade-level reading skills for inner-city, at-risk youth. .

KeyBank also recently awarded Greater Springfield Habitat for Humanity (GSHFH) a $39,000 charitable grant during the bank’s Volunteer Build Day on Chestnut Street in Holyoke. The donation will assist Habitat’s environmental-stewardship program.

Honoring Social Responsibility

UMassFive College Federal Credit Union received the first-place Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award for 2023 in Massachusetts. This annual award is given out by the Cooperative Credit Union Assoc. and the Credit Union National Assoc. to honor a credit union for its social-responsibility projects within the community. UMassFive earned this award in recognition of its participation and fundraising for the UMass Cancer Walk and Run and Will Bike 4 Food.

Supporting the Community

Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,750 to Friends of Wilbraham Recreation as part of the bank’s annual Community Giving Initiative. The community organization received this donation by obtaining enough votes by community members to place in the top 10 vote recipients of the Community Giving Initiative. The donation will support work to improve and maintain the Spec Pond recreational area and the town’s sports programs.