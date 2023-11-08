Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Robert Bauer v. Oakridge Custom Home Builders Inc.

Allegation: Breach of implied warranty of habitability, breach of contract and express warranty, fraudulent misrepresentation, violation of consumer protection law: $150,000

Filed: 9/22/23

Albert Woszczyna and Donna Woszczyna v. Ameriprise Financial Services LLC, American Enterprise Investment Services Inc., and Daryl Devillier

Allegation: Breach of fiduciary duty, breach of contract, negligence, negligent supervision, negligent/intentional misrepresentations: $700,000

Filed: 9/27/23

Joshua Petit and Dahlia Petit, p/p/a Joshua Petit v. Fun Z Trampoline Park Westfield LLC and Jiamen Chen

Allegation: Negligence causing personal injury: $50,000+

Filed: 9/28/23

Theresa M. Worrell v. Pyramid Management Group LLC, Holyoke Mall LP, UG2 LLC, Gallagher Bassett Services Inc., and Sompo American Insurance Co.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $17,693.86+

Filed: 9/29/23

Bruce Schulze and Cheryl Schulze v. Jonathan Starkman MD and Pioneer Valley Urology P.C.

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $50,000

Filed: 10/3/23

Alan Best v. S&H Goodies Realty LLC and S&H Goodies Convenience Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing personal injury: $123,789

Filed: 10/3/23

Southern Connecticut Tackle Co. Inc. v. Christopher Pepe a/k/a Christopher M. Pepe a/k/a Chris Pepe d/b/a Blackbeard’s Bait & Tackle

Allegation: Breach of contract: $312,861.37

Filed: 10/6/23

Jennifer Benoit v. Joanna E. Sampson MD

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $75,000+

Filed: 10/12/23