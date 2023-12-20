Picture This

Elite Company
Elite Company

The Springfield Museums recently celebrated reaccredition by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), the highest national recognition for museums. Only 3% of the nation’s 33,000 museums can claim this distinction.

Pictured, from left: state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez; U.S. Rep. Richard Neal; Springfield Museums President Kay Simpson; Cynthia Campbell, chair of the Museums’ board of trustees; Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno; and state Sen. Adam Gomez. (Photo by Ed Cohen)

 

 

Brighter Future

Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) recently donated $5,000 to Girls Inc. of the Valley, a gift that will help support the youth-development organization’s teen center renovation as part of its “Her Future, Our Future” campaign.

Girls Inc. of the Valley

Pictured: after a tour of the new Holyoke location for Girls Inc., STCC administrators, staff, and faculty, including President John Cook (second from right), join representatives from Girls Inc. of the Valley, including Dee Ward and Ruth Roy.

 

Ice Out Hunger

Florence Bank has partnered with UMass Sports Properties and the UMass Amherst hockey team to Ice Out Hunger in the Valley. Through this innovative new program, the bank will provide $9,500 in $500 grants to each of 19 food pantries across the region.

Florence Bank

Pictured: Robin Bialecki, executive director of the Easthampton Community Center, one of the 19 recipients, attends a UMass hockey game on Oct. 14 and accepts the $500 check on the ice at intermission.

