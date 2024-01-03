Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Giving Tree

Members of the Holyoke Community College community delivered piles of donated, wrapped gifts to representatives from three local charities at the closing reception for the college’s 22nd annual Giving Tree campaign. This year, the campaign fulfilled the holiday wishes of more than 300 clients from Homework House, WestMass ElderCare, and the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Rolling Along

For every set of four tires sold in the months of October and November, Balise made a donation to Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts. As a result, Balise was able to present a donation of $4,510 to the organization to assist in its mission of inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy.

Fill the Fiat

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni (center) visited the United Way of Pioneer Valley (UWPV) last month, bringing with him a large donation of toys. The donation from the District Attorney’s Office capped off UWPV’s annual Hope for the Holidays campaign, a holiday gift drive for children in the region. A vintage Fiat sat inside the TD Bank building in Springfield for several weeks, and donors helped “Fill the Fiat” with toys, games, trucks, dolls, sports equipment, books, puzzles, and more.

Homerun 4 the Hungry

On Dec. 11, the American International College baseball team delivered 4,000 pounds of food and $500 worth of diapers, collected through their annual Homerun 4 the Hungry food drive, to Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee and Square One in Springfield. The team is grateful for Springfield Symphony Orchestra for hosting a donation table at its Holiday Pops concert, and for Peter Pan Bus Lines for providing transportation for the food deliveries.

Thrilled to Donate

The Chicopee Chamber of Commerce presented a $4,011 donation to Valley Opportunity Council’s (VOC) Continuing Education & Career Center at a Dec. 6 event at Masse’s American Bistro in Chicopee. The donation was generated by the chamber’s annual Thriller 5K in October.

Supporting Veterans

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Flash Car Wash extended thanks to veterans and active service members by giving them a total of 1,067 complimentary diamond washes. This initiative, offered at all 19 Flash Car Wash locations, aimed to express gratitude for the dedication and sacrifice of those who have served their country. The promotion also resulted in a donation of $43,879 from Flash Car Wash to Veterans Inc., which assists veterans in areas such as housing, employment, and counseling.