Massachusetts Tops List of States with Biggest Increase in Workplace Injuries

ATLANTA — A new study has identified the states with the biggest increase in fatal workplace injuries over the past decade, with Massachusetts named the state with the highest rise.

Personal-injury attorneys John Foy & Associates analyzed data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine the percentage increase or decrease in fatal workplace injuries from 2012 to 2021, alongside the injury rate, to provide a comparison between states.

The state with the highest increase in fatal workplace injuries was Massachusetts, as cases increased by 107% since 2012. It was also the only place to see fatal injuries more than double over the last decade, despite recording fewer fatalities than any other state in 2012.

In second place was Missouri, with Georgia, New Hampshire, and South Carolina rounding out the top five.

On the other end of the scale, several states were found to have a decline in fatal workplace injuries from 2012 to 2021. Iowa had the biggest percentage decrease at 50%, followed by North Dakota, Rhode Island, Mississippi, and Hawaii.

“The BLS data is positive news for some states but not for others,” said John Foy of John Foy & Associates. “For the states that have witnessed a significant increase in fatal workplace injuries, it’s important to address why this has occurred and consider strengthening workplace-safety guidelines to mitigate risk.

“Following official safety protocol is essential,” he added. “This means that any necessary safety equipment must be supplied and be in good working condition, and providing a safe work environment, with as minimal potential hazards as possible, must be maintained at all times. Employers must ensure safety policies are up to date, risk assessments are performed, and full training is provided to employees. Taking these measures can not only prevent avoidable injuries from occurring, but also lessen the frequency, severity, and impact of those that do.”