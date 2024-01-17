Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

No Shave November

During their annual No Shave November initiative, TommyCar Auto Group and the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office raised a record-breaking total of $9,826.90 for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Throughout November, members of the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office embraced No Shave November, setting aside their razors to symbolize solidarity in the fight against cancer. Each participant made a $20 donation, with all proceeds directly benefiting the Tom Cosenzi Driving for the Cure Charity Golf Tournament, a key supporter of Dana-Farber.

Supporting Military Families

Throughout the month of November, Freedom Credit Union collected cash donations at all its branches on behalf of the Westover Galaxy Community Council to support military service members and their families at Westover Air Reserve Base (ARB) in Chicopee. A total of $2,032.83 was collected from members, staff, and the community, which Freedom matched for a total donation of $4,065.66.

A Merrier Christmas for Kids

Westfield Bank invited its customers and community members across Western Mass. and Northern Conn. to help provide new toys and books to children in local communities as part of its 2023 toy drive. From Nov. 23 through Dec. 13, all Westfield Bank branches collected new, unwrapped toys, books, and monetary donations. Each branch donated to an organization or charity local to its service area.