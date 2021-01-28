Pioneer Cold Logistic Services Names Joseph McMahon Executive Vice President

CHICOPEE — Pioneer Cold Logistics Services named Joseph McMahon executive vice president. He will be responsible for managing all aspects of the company’s operations as it continues to build upon Pioneer’s 70-year history of providing cold-chain warehouse and logistic service to food producers marketing in the Northeast.

“As a veteran in strong asset management and a native of Holyoke, we’re delighted to promote Joe to this leadership position,” said Joe Deliso, chairman and managing director of Pioneer. “We’re confident that Joe’s passion for the business and dedication to growth and exceptional performance will bring him success in this important role.”

McMahon has 20 years of corporate experience in increasingly impactful roles. He began his career as an auditor at State Street Bank and furthered his accounting skills with Pricewaterhouse Coopers. He expanded his executive skill set at Bain & Co. before accepting management positions at CFGI, the nation’s largest non-audit business-advisory firm, and later Cloudant, an IBM company. He joined Pioneer in 2017, serving on the executive team in his most recent position as chief financial officer and controller.

“I’m thrilled to be taking this next step and having the opportunity to lead a great team of highly experienced cold-chain professionals,” McMahon said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to build on 70 years of strong partnerships with our client customers and helping the organization expand its capacities and capabilities to serve the frozen-food market in New England.”

McMahon is an active member of his community, serving as a mentor for EforAll, a nonprofit that partners with communities nationwide to help under-represented individuals successfully start a business. He is a CPA and graduate of Bentley University in Waltham.