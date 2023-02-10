Pioneer Valley Conference for Women Slated for May 4

SPRINGFIELD — The Pioneer Valley Conference for Women will host its first in-person event on Thursday, May 4 at the Marriott in downtown Springfield. Leading the speaker lineup are Paulette Piñero, social entrepreneur, writer, and leadership coach, and Yvonne Williams, author of Tested Faith and It’s All About the Shoes. Each will provide a keynote address to an expected audience of more than 300 attendees.

The conference highlights topics that were chosen by the women of Western Mass., based on current trends and interests. Alison Maloni, owner of Alison May Public Relations, news anchor for a national network, and bestselling author of Breaking in the News: Build Buzz for Your Brand, will emcee the conference. Local comedian Jess Miller will entertain attendees during a VIP Comedy Kick-off the evening before the conference; tickets cost $35.

The cost to attend the Pioneer Valley Conference is $52, which includes breakfast, lunch, a swag bag, and an afternoon celebration with a female DJ and complementary wine and hors d’oeuvres following the full-day conference. The lunch sponsor is M&T Bank. The panel sponsor is Westfield Bank. The network sponsors are Smith Executive Education and USI Insurance. The small-business sponsors are Lovelace Design and Rooted Flowers.

“Paulette Piñero and Yvonne Williams will grab the hearts and souls of attendees with their bravery and openness,” said Jen Maseda, founder and CEO, of She’s Local and the Pioneer Valley Conference for Women. “These women, along with the over 30 local experts on our panels, have inspirational and compelling stories to share that every woman and man in the room will be able to relate to. By providing this affordable opportunity, we are effectively eliminating the gap in access to inspiration and social currency, one local conference at a time.”

Keeping with the goal of accessibility, the conference will also be available virtually for those who are more comfortable watching through a screen. Sessions will be taped for future viewing.

“The theme for our second conference in Western Mass is ‘Let Go,’ and its message will be the power of letting go of what holds us back or what no longer serves us in our lives,” said Meghan Hibner, community board chairperson for the Pioneer Valley Conference for Women. “This conference is our way of saying that we are here for you, wherever you are in your life, and we believe in you. We have an amazing group of volunteers who are committed to making this an experience attendees will not soon forget.”

For more information on keynote speakers, sponsors, exhibitors, and panelists, visit sheslocal.org/pioneer-valley-conference-for-women.