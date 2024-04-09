Pittsfield Cooperative Bank Welcomes Joshua Burgos

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Cooperative Bank announced the hiring of Joshua Burgos as its new Business Development and Cash Management officer. In this role, he will oversee the multitude of cash transactions for the institution’s commercial customers as well as manage business deposits, real estate, and non-real-estate loans.

Burgos joins the bank after working most recently at Canyon Ranch as a senior accountant. He has 10 years of experience working in financial services, having served in positions at MassMutual and Greylock Federal Credit Union.

Burgos has an associate degree in business administration from Cambridge College, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Capella University, and will be completing his MBA from UMass Amherst this fall.