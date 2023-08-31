Pro & Local Detailing to Host Fourth Annual Charity Car Show

ENFIELD, Conn. — Pro & Local Detailing Inc. will host its fourth annual Charity Car Show at the Polish American Club of Agawam on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will be free to attend, with a donation required to enter a vehicle into the show. All makes and models are welcome. The event will include food, drinks, and awards, and all proceeds will benefit the Veterans’ Home in Holyoke.

Previous years have raised more than $4,600 for veterans, and Pro & Local Detailing owner Paul Frasco hopes to continue to make a local impact. “Pro & Local has been passionate about our veterans and our local community since day one. We wanted to partner with the Veterans’ Home in Holyoke because we knew it was the best way to make a hyper-local impact in supporting our veterans.”

This year’s event is hosted by Pat Kelly of Rock 102 and sponsored by other local businesses in the area, including Mothers Polishes, the Springfield Thunderbirds, Mercedes-Benz of Springfield, Naples Waste Removal, Precision Auto Repair, Circuit Coffee, EMP, State Line Propane & Oil, Rick’s Auto Body, Mark’s Auto Parts Inc., GreatHorse Country Club, the Car Club of New England, and Cloud 9 Marketing Group.