St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke to Participate in #KeepitClean2K23 Initiative

HOLYOKE — The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced its participation in the #KeepitClean2K23 initiative hosted by OneHolyoke CDC and the city of Holyoke. Committee members will be helping to clean streets along the 2024 Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race and Parade routes on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 1 to 3 p.m. The public is invited to join.

All participants are asked to fill out a registration form by clicking here. Supplies will be provided, and registered volunteers will be given a T-shirt and invited to a post-cleanup reception at City Sports Bar and Lounge, 352 High St., Holyoke.

“The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke is grateful to the city of Holyoke for its annual support of the St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities,” said Hayley Dunn, 2024 parade president. “As we near the halfway to St. Patrick’s Day, we will be celebrating by rolling up our sleeves and helping to beautify the streets that thousands will be running on and marching in next March. I’m excited to launch our first Parade Committee Day of Service, and I invite the public to join us and learn about the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke.”