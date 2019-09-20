Professional Craft Brewing Course Returns to STCC

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will offer a professional craft brewing certificate class that blends online studies with hands-on laboratory work, with a focus on science and technology.

The Workforce Development Center at STCC has designed the hybrid class for anyone who wants to brew beer at home or would like a career in the fast-growing craft-beer industry.

Students will learn about the brewing process as well as quality control and the science behind the brewing process. The class has five modules that can be taken individually or as a discounted bundle: introduction to craft brewing, craft-brewing operations with two labs, raw materials in craft brewing, quality control, and an overview of the craft-beer business

The class will be taught by Michael Bernier, who has more than 17 years of experience as a craft brewer and chemist. In addition, Bernier has performed lab work, recipe formulations, and equipment troubleshooting for breweries for many years.

The fully bundled program runs Oct. 15 to March 6. Individual classes have different starting times this fall and spring. Prices on individual classes start at $175.

For complete information, or to register for a class or the entire series, visit the STCC Workforce Development Center Website at www.stcc.edu/wdc/craft-beer-brewing or call (413) 755-4225.