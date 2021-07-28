Professional Drywall Construction to Hold Fifth Annual Charity Golf Tournament

SPRINGFIELD — Professional Drywall Construction Inc. (PDC), a leading commercial drywall company headquartered in Springfield, will host its fifth annual PDC Charity Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. at Wyckoff Country Club in Holyoke. All proceeds from the tournament will be donated to Baystate Children’s Hospital.

“It has been an honor to host this tournament for the past five years to help such an amazing organization like Baystate Children’s Hospital,” PDC co-owner Nick Shaink said. “Last year, things were a little different due to the pandemic, but we are looking forward to getting back to a full-capacity event and hope we are able to raise a significant amount for this cause. Giving back to our community is at the core of our values as a company.”

The tournament features an 18-hole round of golf, lunch, and a dinner reception. Registration is open now, and sponsorship opportunities are also available.

“We want to thank anyone who has already signed up to play or has been generous enough to purchase one of our sponsorship options,” PDC co-owner Ron Perry said. “We have sponsorship opportunities open at every level and would love for other businesses in our community to participate in giving back with us. We’ve been working to raise funds for Baystate Children’s Hospital with various events over the years and believe wholeheartedly in their mission to provide quality healthcare to children.”

To register online, visit app.eventcaddy.com/events/2021-pdc-charity-golf-tournament and click ‘register.’ To purchase a sponsorship online, click ‘store.’ The deadline for registration is Friday, Aug. 13.