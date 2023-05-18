Rachel’s Table Celebrates 30 Years with Bountiful Bowls Fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD — On Tuesday, June 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Log Cabin in Holyoke, Rachel’s Table, a program of the Jewish Federation of Western Massachusetts, will hold its biennial fundraiser, Bountiful Bowls. The evening will celebrate the organization’s 30 years of serving the community; honor its founders, mentors, and supporters, and share information about its launch as a new nonprofit entity.

“Rachel’s Table is the premier food rescue and distribution program in Western Massachusetts and wouldn’t be where it is today without those who contribute in instrumental ways,” said Jodi Falk, director of Rachel’s Table. “We look forward to celebrating our 30 years and honoring all those involved.”

Dave Brinnel, comedian and musician, will emcee the evening and will be joined by honorary chair and former state Sen. Eric Lesser. Among the honorees are the 10 female founders of Rachel’s Table in Springfield: Judy Ingis, Myra Gold, Susanne Osofsky, Liz Kittredge Rome, Patti Weber Weiner, Linda Skole, Ronnie Leavitt, Nancy Posnick, the late Daydie Hochberg, and Margie Berg.

The Springfield program was modeled after the first Rachel’s Table in Worcester and has grown into a full-fledged hunger-alleviation program, which is the main reason it is now becoming its own nonprofit entity.

Also being honored are four mentors that have helped Rachel’s Table in its most recent growth phase, offering their skills and talents in seminal ways. They are Janice Greenberg, Jon Lasko, Jerry Munic, and the late Joseph Dorison.

Finally, the Arbella Insurance Foundation will be honored as the entity that helped initiate the Growing Gardens program at Rachel’s Table, its food-equity and access program that works directly with those most affected by food insecurity to grow their own food.

Food, refreshments, film, and entertainment will support Rachel’s Table’s 30th-year celebration to honor its past, present, and future. Visit www.rachelstablepv.org to learn more about the event and purchase tickets.