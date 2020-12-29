Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley Honors Realtor of the Year, Affiliate of the Year

SPRINGFIELD — The Realtor Assoc. of Pioneer Valley (RAPV) announced its annual award winners at the association’s virtual Holiday Celebration meeting on Dec. 9. The Realtor of the Year for 2020 is Kelly Page of Trademark Real Estate. The Affiliate of the Year is Michele Welch of Embrace Home Loans.

The Realtor of the Year award is the highest form of recognition the association can bestow on a Realtor member. It is given to a member based on association activity, community activity outside the association, and business activity.

A Realtor since 1997, Page is the broker/owner of Trademark Real Estate and has served on the RAPV board of directors since 2014. She has also served on the grievance, professional development, professional standards, communications, member engagement, and strategic planning committees. Page has given back to the community by attending in-person and virtual events and assisting with the Shriners Hospitals for Children blanket drive and training in new-member orientations, and also took time to achieve the C2EX and earn her CRB designation.

The Affiliate of the Year award is the highest form of recognition the association can bestow on an affiliate member. It is given based on affiliate membership activities related to the association, community service in activities outside the association, and business activity.

The senior loan officer at Embrace Home Loans, Welch has been a member of RAPV since 2016 and has served on the community service, affiliate-Realtor, and government affairs committees. She has demonstrated a tremendous amount of support to the association and in community outreach and volunteered in RAPV’s community-service efforts through fundraising, shelter support, supporting the Shriners Hospitals for Children blanket project, and being heavily involved with Revitalize CDC.