Region’s Cannabis Industry Blooms with Intriguing Ideas
Creating a Buzz
Every week, it seems, brings news of another cannabis establishment opening its doors or planning to set down roots in Western Mass. So, how does one stand out in an increasingly crowded field? For this issue, we talked with three women who own or co-own new enterprises in the region. By emphasizing facets of the business from sustainable growth to community gatherings to social equity, they make it clear that not all ‘pot shops’ are the same — that, in fact, there are many ways to make a mark on an increasingly robust cannabis ecosystem.
Sustaining a Plan
The High End Takes a Natural Approach to Edibles and Much More
Budding Connections
Turning Leaf Centers Plants Itself Firmly in the Community
Hire Calling
Community Growth Partners Builds on Model of Social Equity