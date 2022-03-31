Region’s Cultural, Recreational Destinations Anticipate a Strong 2022
Time to Shine
For the region’s large and very important tourism and hospitality sector, the past 24 months have been a long, grueling slog marked by COVID-forced restrictions, new variants impacting attendance, a workforce crisis, and large doses of uncertainty about what will come next. Pivoting has been the order of the day, and normalcy has been an elusive goal. But as winter turns to spring, with summer right on its heels, leaders of area attractions are talking optimistically about a year that seems loaded with promise. For this issue’s focus on tourism, we spoke with four of them — a casino, two cultural destinations, and an enterprise focused on the great outdoors — about why 2022 will be different, and why that matters for this region’s tourism economy.
Read the stories below:
• Amid Challenges, MGM Springfield Takes Strides Toward Normalcy
• Springfield Museums Moves Toward a Full Slate of Activities
• Shakespeare & Company Looks to ‘Sigh No More’ in 2022
•Adventure East Connects Locals with the Great Outdoors