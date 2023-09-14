Renaissance Development Breaking Ground on State Street Revitalization Project

SPRINGFIELD — On Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m., Springfield-based Renaissance Development LLC will commence redevelopment of the Kavanagh Building at 443 State St. across from Springfield Technical Community College (STCC). The 28,000-square-foot building, vacant for 15 years, will be the future home of 35 one- and two-bedroom apartment units and approximately 10,000 square feet of rentable office and retail space.

Redevelopment will take place in two phases, with the first involving the demolition of the unstable rear portion of the building and renovation of the façade and front lower and street levels. Once completed (slated for summer 2024), phase one will comprise 10,000 square feet of retail space for several commercial tenants ranging in size and use, coupled with 15 units of housing and 43 parking spaces.

Phase two (slated to commence in winter 2024) will complete 20 additional one- and two-bedroom units throughout the entire second floor. These units will be set aside as permanent supportive housing units for people who have experienced homelessness. Through partnership with the nonprofit Mental Health Assoc., tenants who qualify will receive a variety of support and wraparound services.

Donald Mitchell of Renaissance Development expressed his excitement for this revitalization of a now-vacant, historic commercial property. “We’re moving beyond the successes of the downtown area and are bringing exciting new opportunities to another underserved Springfield neighborhood,” he said, also highlighting job creation, both temporary during construction and longer-term; development of quality housing and support services; and the establishment of an incubator for small business, particularly women- and minority-owned.

Funding for this project was made possible by the financial support of the city of Springfield (ARPA), the Massachusetts Alliance for Supportive Housing (ARPA), the Springfield Community Preservation Committee, MassHousing, the Life Initiative Inc., and New Valley Bank & Trust.