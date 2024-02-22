Richard Aldrich Joins Team at William Pitt Sotheby’s

GREAT BARRINGTON — William Pitt Sotheby’s announced that Richard Aldrich has joined the company. He will work with Steven Weisz to expand the company’s current market leadership role in commercial property sales and leasing.

Aldrich has been in sales since 1971. As a real-estate broker in the Berkshires, he has become a leader in commercial property sales, leasing, and business brokerage. He has been involved with the sale of the Countryside Landscaping building in Williamstown, Camp Half Moon in Monterey, Country Curtains in Lee, and Patrick’s Pub in Pittsfield. He is currently representing the Fuel Coffee Shop and the Gorham & Norton Market.

Weisz has been in the commercial real-estate business since 1985, and has grown the commercial property business at William Pitt Sotheby’s. He is known for the sale of the Santarella Inn in Tyringham, the Custom Extrusion industrial campus in Sheffield, and the historic Baldwin Building in Great Barrington. He is currently representing the former Egremont Country Club, Hillsdale Supermarket, and Baba Louie’s Pizza.

“We are excited and proud of the partnership of Rich Aldrich and Steven Weisz,” said Stephanie McNair, Berkshire Brokerage manager at William Pitt Sotheby’s. “These two talented and experienced real-estate professionals are already the leaders in their field and will bring a higher level of service to the commercial, development, and business community.”