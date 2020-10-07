Richard Swift Named President and CEO of Health New England

SPRINGFIELD — Richard Swift, who has served as Health New England’s (HNE) interim chief financial officer since April, has been appointed president and CEO, effective immediately.

Swift is an experienced chief executive officer and chief financial officer for provider- owned health plans, and a senior healthcare executive with over 30 years of leadership with integrated delivery systems, health plans, and provider groups throughout the country.

He has served as president of Medwise Partners, a health-insurance consulting company he founded in 1996. In that capacity, he has served in numerous interim executive roles for regional health plans throughout the U.S. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Mercer University and an MBA in healthcare administration from the University of Miami in Florida.

As president and CEO, Swift will be responsible for the successful operation of HNE; driving growth across the organization, including the development and execution of strategic plans; successful introduction of new programs and services; membership growth; operational, financial, and service excellence; and continued improvements in clinical quality with a focus on lowering the cost of care in Western Mass.