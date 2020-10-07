40 Under Forty Two-night Celebration Postponed to Oct. 13-14
2020 strikes again.
Due to high wind warnings in the region for tonight and tomorrow, Oct. 7 and 8, BusinessWest’s highly anticipated, two-day 40 Under Forty celebration has been postponed to next week: Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 13 and 14, at the Upper Vista of the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke.
After consulting with meterologists and Log Cabin staff, the move was made out of an abundance of caution and concerns for the safety of attendees.
The hybrid event will still take place at four ‘mini-events’ over two days, allowing 10 honorees to celebrate in person at each event. For those who can’t join us in person, we’ve created a livestream option so friends and family can cheer on the class of 2020 from the safety and comfort of their home. A two-night ‘virtual access pass’ allows participants to see all 40 of this year’s honorees accept their awards on Oct. 13 and 14.
The 40 Under Forty program for 2020 is sponsored by PeoplesBank and Health New England (presenting sponsors); Comcast Business, Isenberg School of Management, and Mercedes-Benz of Springfield (sponsors); the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (partner); and WWLP 22 News/CW Springfield (exclusive media sponsor).
Please refer to the below list to see when your 40 Under Forty honoree will be accepting their award. Paid virtual guest may view any of the live-streamed sessions:
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020; 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Amy Rediker Anderlonis
Amanda Babinski
Ryan Barry
Marco Basile
Conor Bevan
Julio Carrasquillo III
Danny Deane
Brian Fournier
Sarah Goff
Brendan Greeley
Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020; 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Jacquelyn Guzie
Paul Hake
Kristina Healey
Shannon Hicks
Dan Holmes
Melissa Knowles
Benjamin Lamb
Jacob Lauzier
Peter Leonczyk
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020; 4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Karen Ruiz León
Dave Lipke
Andrea Luttrell
William Lynch
Andrew Mankus
Andrew McConaha
Katie Manzi McDonough
Ronald Molina-Brantley
Modesto Montero
Tom Naro
Kelly Partridge
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020; 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Aisha Pizarro
Lee Pouliot
Kyle Rodrigues
Evan Ross
Amanda Sbriscia
Saba Shahid
Melissa Sippel
Lenny Underwood
Kimberly Williams
Marcus Williams
Purchase virtual event tickets below: