40 Under Forty Two-night Celebration Postponed to Oct. 13-14

2020 strikes again.

Due to high wind warnings in the region for tonight and tomorrow, Oct. 7 and 8, BusinessWest’s highly anticipated, two-day 40 Under Forty celebration has been postponed to next week: Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 13 and 14, at the Upper Vista of the Log Cabin Banquet & Meeting House in Holyoke.

After consulting with meterologists and Log Cabin staff, the move was made out of an abundance of caution and concerns for the safety of attendees.

The hybrid event will still take place at four ‘mini-events’ over two days, allowing 10 honorees to celebrate in person at each event. For those who can’t join us in person, we’ve created a livestream option so friends and family can cheer on the class of 2020 from the safety and comfort of their home. A two-night ‘virtual access pass’ allows participants to see all 40 of this year’s honorees accept their awards on Oct. 13 and 14.

The 40 Under Forty program for 2020 is sponsored by PeoplesBank and Health New England (presenting sponsors); Comcast Business, Isenberg School of Management, and Mercedes-Benz of Springfield (sponsors); the Young Professional Society of Greater Springfield (partner); and WWLP 22 News/CW Springfield (exclusive media sponsor).