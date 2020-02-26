River Valley Counseling Center Welcomes New Senior Grants Director

HOLYOKE — Rosemarie Ansel, executive director of River Valley Counseling Center (RVCC), has announced Kelly Gloster as its senior grants director. In this new role, she will oversee all grant programs to ensure the organization’s funded programs are compliant with grant rules and regulations based on the terms and conditions set by each funding organization. Gloster is also the program director for both River Valley Counseling Center’s School-Based Health Centers and HIV/AIDS Project.

“I have a particular interest in maximizing grant dollars to both better serve clients and achieve program efficiencies,” Gloster said. “My goals are to bring transparency to the grant-compliance activities, such as chart and documentation standards, data collection, and reporting requirements. I will also be looking to increase grant funding for River Valley Counseling Center programs, as we continue to serve the mental-health needs of our community.”

Prior to joining RVCC, Gloster was an assistant vice president of Grants and Government Relations at Landmark College in Vermont. She brings more than 20 years of grant-writing and grant-administration experience, and owned her own grant consultancy. She maintains a certificate in financial research administration. She also has extensive experience in the nonprofit and mental-health sectors, having worked as a foster-care supervisor, residential case manager, and crisis hotline counselor.

“We are fortunate to have an experienced grant writer joining our team as River Valley Counseling Center continues to grow as a nonprofit behavioral-health organization serving the Pioneer Valley,” Ansel said.

Gloster received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from UMass Amherst and a master’s degree in social work planning, policy, and administration from Boston College.