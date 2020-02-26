March 5 Event to Discuss How to Ask for — and Offer Help Around — Mental Health

LONGMEADOW — How do you ask for help? When it comes to physical health — perhaps you twist an ankle, come down with the flu, or have trouble regulating your blood pressure — the answer is simple for most people. You call or visit a doctor, and you ask them to help you feel better. But when it comes to mental health, there is often a stigma around admitting when something isn’t right and reaching out for help.

Sara Kendall, MSW, LICSW, and Kimberley Lee, both of the Mental Health Association, will be on the Bay Path University campus to talk about how to ask for help, and also how to support others in your life who may need help, but aren’t asking for it. Their simple approach of ‘ask, support, and recommend’ is geared toward individuals who want to be able to reach out and support, but aren’t trained counselors and may not feel prepared to do so.

This free event, scheduled for March 5 at 7 p.m., is open to the public, and will be held at Breck Suite in Wright Hall, Bay Path University, 588 Longmeadow St., Longmeadow. For more information or to register, visit baypath.edu/asksupportrecommend.