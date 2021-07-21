ROAR! Comedy Club Returns to MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — ROAR! Comedy Club is back and ready to bring the laughs. Tickets to see comedians Ray Harrington on Saturday, Aug. 14, and Marty Caproni on Saturday, Aug. 28, are on sale at mgmspringfield.com/roar. ROAR! Comedy Club is located in the refurbished Armory at MGM Springfield.

MGM Springfield and John Tobin Presents will host comedy nights in ROAR! through the remainder of the year, with more shows to be announced in the upcoming weeks. The club, which launched in 2019, is a staple of MGM Springfield’s entertainment offerings.

“We are ecstatic to be re-opening ROAR! Comedy Club and bringing the great people of Springfield, Western Mass., and Connecticut laughter again,” said Ryan Cott, managing partner at John Tobin Presents. “It’s been a long 16 months without shows at ROAR!, but we couldn’t be happier to renew our fantastic partnership with MGM Springfield, who have been instrumental in bringing top-notch entertainment to the area.”

Chris Kelley, president and chief operating officer of MGM Springfield, added that “the return of ROAR! Comedy Club marks another milestone in reintroducing entertainment to our campus and downtown Springfield. We kicked off our Free Music Friday concert series last month and put the spotlight on premier local talent. Now, we look forward to reopening the doors of the iconic Armory for evenings of laughter. MGM Springfield is proud to offer the best in entertainment as we continue to celebrate the strength and resilience of our community.”