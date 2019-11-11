Ruth’s House to Offer Free Lunch and Learn Series

LONGMEADOW — Ruth’s House, an assisted-living residence at JGS Lifecare, is kicking off a free monthly Lunch and Learn program.

On Friday, Nov. 15, Dr. Neil Epstein, a SHINE counselor, will offer a general overview of Medicare benefits followed by a question-and-answer session with attendees and free lunch. For those confused by or dissatisfied with their Medicare benefits, or unsure of the options, Epstein will help make sense of this complex program and attempt to answer questions and concerns.

SHINE is the state’s health-insurance counseling program, which provides free and unbiased health information, counseling, and assistance to Medicare beneficiaries of all ages and their caregivers. The SHINE program is supported by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs in partnership with elder-services agencies, social-services agencies, and councils on aging.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to noon, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. RSVP to Lori Payson at (413) 567-3949, ext. 3105 or [email protected].

On Monday, Dec. 2, Jeff the Plant Guy will talk about plants that clean the air. He will look at daytime and nighttime oxygen-producing plants, what plants clean office toxins, as well as the best plants to invest in for the home. He will take questions and share his depth of knowledge and insights.

Attendees with a question about a specific plant should bring a picture, leaf, cutting, or the whole plant, for an assessment for identification and/or bug eradication. Anyone with a plant to swap or a cutting to share should bring it along as well.

The Ruth’s House Lunch and Learn program is free and open to the public. Tours of independent and memory-care neighborhoods will be available.