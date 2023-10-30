Second Chance Composting Offering Two Pumpkin Smash Events

NORTH ADAMS — Second Chance Composting is offering two free events for community members to bring their pumpkins after Halloween to smash them.

The first event is in Williamstown on Thursday, Nov. 2 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Log by Ramunto’s, 78 Spring St.

The second event is in North Adams on Friday, Nov. 3 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Hotel Downstreet, 40 Main St., as part of the city’s First Fridays.

Community members must bring their own pumpkins, as they will not be provided. Pumpkins must be unpainted, unbleached, and have any non-organic materials removed. Once smashed, pumpkins will be brought to Second Chance Composting’s facility in Cheshire and made into compost.

In America, more than 1 billion pounds of pumpkins are put in landfills each year, creating pollution via methane gas, taking up dwindling landfill space, and destroying the potential for new growth if they were instead composted.

“This is a fun, family-friendly event that we started last year in North Adams and are happy to say we have expanded to include Williamstown this year,” Second Chance Composting owner John Pitroff said. “It’s educational, everyone has a blast, and it’s great for our local ecosystem and the planet at large.”