Monson Savings Bank Donates $1,750 to Friends of Wilbraham Recreation

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently donated $1,750 to Friends of Wilbraham Recreation as part of the bank’s annual Community Giving Initiative. The community organization received this donation by obtaining enough votes by community members to place in the top 10 vote recipients of the Community Giving Initiative.

Dan Moriarty, Monson Savings Bank President and CEO, presented the donation to Wilbraham Parks and Recreation Director Bryan Litz and Friends of Wilbraham Recreation President Mark Manolakis.

“We are proud to support the Friends of Wilbraham Recreation,” Moriarty said. “Monson Savings Bank has been part of the Wilbraham community for over 20 years, and we have seen firsthand the great work that the Friends of Wilbraham Recreation has done for the town of Wilbraham. We are happy to offer support.”

Litz thanked the bank for its donation, adding that “Monson Savings Bank is a great community partner. They are always ready to lend a helping hand to local organizations.”

Mark Manolakis also expressed his gratitude to the community bank, adding that “this donation will support our work to improve and maintain the Spec Pond recreational area and our town’s sports programs.”