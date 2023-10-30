Square One Appoints Celia Hickson to CFO Position

SPRINGFIELD — One year after joining the Square One team as fiscal manager, Celia Hickson has been named the agency’s chief financial officer.

“We are thrilled to promote Celia to CFO,” said Dawn DiStefano, president and CEO. “Her sharp mind, financial expertise, and passion for Square One’s mission make her the perfect fit for this role. We celebrate Celia’s promotion and express gratitude for the expertise and diligence provided to the CFO role by Cathy Bodley over the last year.”

Hickson brings 25 years of accounting and finance experience in a variety of industries. She has worked as a controller and financial analyst in the publishing, software, biotech, and nonprofit industries. She began her career at Ernst & Young, where she earned her CPA.

Hickson is a graduate of the Isenberg School of Management at UMass Amherst. An active volunteer with Horizons for Homeless Children, she has held various leadership roles on several volunteer boards.