Seven Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin Attorneys Honored by Best Lawyers in America

SPRINGFIELD — Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. announced that seven of its attorneys were listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2022, and two were also named a Lawyer of the Year. The seven attorneys are:

• Shareholder Michele Feinstein, recognized in the fields of litigation – trusts and estates, elder law, and trusts and estates;

• Shareholder Gary Fentin, banking and finance law and commercial transactions/Uniform Commercial Code law;

• Shareholder Carol Cioe Klyman, elder law and trusts and estates. This year, she was also named a Lawyer of the Year in the field of trusts and estates;

• Managing Partner Timothy Mulhern, corporate law and tax law;

• Shareholder Steven Schwartz, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), closely held companies and family business law, as well as corporate law. This year, he was also named a Lawyer of the Year in the field of business organizations.

• Shareholder James Sheils, commercial transactions/Uniform Commercial Code law; and

• Shareholder Steven Weiss, bankruptcy and creditor-debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law.

Best Lawyers listings are published in dozens of countries around the world. The 2022 edition includes more than 67,000 attorneys in 148 practice areas, covering all 50 states and the District of Columbia, and inclusion in this year’s publication is based on more than 9.4 million detailed evaluations of lawyers by other lawyers.