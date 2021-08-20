Attorney Timothy Murphy Recognized as Lawyer of the Year by Best Lawyers in America

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C., a labor and employment law firm serving employers in the Greater Springfield and Worcester areas, announced that one of its partners, attorney Timothy Murphy, was recognized by his peers as a 2022 Lawyer of the Year in Springfield for his work in Labor Law – Management. Only a single lawyer in each practice area in each community is honored with this award.

In addition, Murphy is recognized in Best Lawyers in America 2022 in three fields: employment law – management, labor law – management, and litigation – labor and employment.

Focusing his practice on labor relations, union avoidance, collective bargaining and arbitration, employment litigation, and employment counseling, Murphy has been included in The Best Lawyers in America every year since 2013 and was Lawyer of the Year in 2015, 2019, and 2020. In 2017, he was named “Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout” by the Girls Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts. He also sits on boards of directors for several area organizations, such as the Human Service Forum and Community Legal Aid, and is a member of the World Affairs Council.