Seven Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin Attorneys Honored by Best Lawyers in America

SPRINGFIELD — Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. announced that seven of its attorneys were listed in Best Lawyers in America for 2020. Best Lawyers is the oldest and most respected peer review publication in the legal profession, and its peer-reviewed listings are published in almost 75 countries around the world.

The seven Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin lawyers listed for inclusion this year are: Shareholder Michele Feinstein, in the fields of elder law and trusts and estates; Shareholder Gary Fentin (banking and finance law and commercial transactions/Uniform Commercial Code law); Shareholder Carol Cioe Klyman (elder law); Managing Partner Timothy Mulhern (corporate law and tax law); Shareholder Steven Schwartz (business organizations, including LLCs and partnerships; closely held companies; and family business law, as well as corporate law); Shareholder James Sheils (commercial transactions/Uniform Commercial Code law); and Shareholder Steven Weiss (bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights, and insolvency and reorganization law).

Feinstein concentrates her practice in the areas of estate planning and administration, elder law, probate litigation, health law, and corporate and business planning, including all aspects of planning for the succession of business interests, representation of closely held businesses and their owners, and representation of physicians in their individual and group practices.

Fentin concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial and real-estate finance and development, industrial revenue bonds, affordable-housing development and finance, business law, and business foreclosures and workouts. He manages the firm’s tax-exempt bond practice and has acted as bond counsel and/or purchaser’s counsel in hundreds of such issues since 1978.

Klyman concentrates her practice in the areas of elder law, estate planning, special-needs-trust planning, estate settlement, guardianships, trust and estates litigation, and MassHealth appeals.

Mulhern concentrates his practice in the areas of family-business planning, taxation, corporate law, commercial real estate, and estate planning.

Schwartz concentrates his practice in the areas of family-business planning, mergers and acquisitions, corporate law, and estate planning. His practice involves representation of principals in family-business planning (including exit planning for business owners), representation of individuals and corporations in the purchase and sale of business enterprises, strategic planning for the future of clients’ businesses, and providing advice on alternatives in financing through loans and venture capital.

Sheils concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial finance law, creditors’ rights, banking law, and telecommunications siting matters.

Weiss concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial and consumer bankruptcy, reorganization, and litigation. He supervises the firm’s bankruptcy, reorganization, and workout practice and represents creditors, debtors, and others in both commercial and consumer bankruptcy cases throughout Massachusetts. Weiss has been a member of the private panel of Chapter 7 Trustees for the District of Massachusetts since 1987.