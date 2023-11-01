Seventh Annual GySgt Thomas J. Sullivan Remembrance Run Slated for Nov. 12

SPRINGFIELD — Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, 40, gave his life while defending his country on July 16, 2015, during an attack on a Naval Reserve Center in Chattanooga, Tenn. He was a three-time Purple Heart recipient, Navy and Marine Corps Medal recipient, and Iraq veteran.

The seventh annual GySgt Thomas J. Sullivan Remembrance Run, a 5K run or two-mile walk in his honor, will be held on Sunday, Nov. 12 starting at 10 a.m. at Nathan Bill’s Bar & Restaurant in East Forest Park. Proceeds benefit the GySgt Sullivan Scholarship Fund at Pope Francis High School and the Galaxy Council support of the Marine Corps Birthday Ball.

“I wanted to honor my brother in a way that preserved his memory, continued to develop and invest in our community, and supported the military and the country for which Tommy gave his life,” Joe Sullivan said.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the race begins at 10 a.m. The cost is $25 in advance and $30 the day of the race. Participants and donors can register by clicking here.