MCLA to Host Fall Open House for Prospective Students on Nov. 4

NORTH ADAMS — MCLA invites prospective students to a fall open house on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Amsler Campus Center.

This event allows those interested in attending the college an opportunity to meet MCLA students, faculty, and staff. The day includes two morning sessions, followed by lunch, a resource fair, and a campus tour.

“Open houses are a great way for prospective students to see the campus for the first time and to learn more about MCLA’s academic programs and vibrant campus life,” said Jana Boyer, MCLA’s director of Admission. “We encourage students to connect with faculty, staff, and students to make sure all of their questions are answered and to discuss the next steps in the enrollment process.”

Those interested in attending can register by clicking here.