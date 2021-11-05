Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. Named to Best Law Firms by Best Lawyers 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C., a law firm serving clients throughout New England and New York, has been named to Best Law Firms in Best Lawyers 2022. This is the third time the firm has been awarded the honor.

Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin has been recognized for Tier 1 metropolitan designations in Springfield in the areas of banking and finance law, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, corporate law, elder law, and trusts and estates law. It is also recognized for Tier 2 metropolitan designations in Springfield in the areas of business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships) and tax law.

Recognition in Best Lawyers is based on several factors, including feedback from lawyers recognized by Best Lawyers on individual lawyer and firm-wide work, the size and coverage of the firm in a specific practice area, historical analysis of the firm’s Lawyer of the Year awards in this area, and research surrounding the firm’s overall scope and areas of expertise.