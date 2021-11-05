Bulkley Richardson Named 2022 Best Law Firm in 11 Practice Areas

SPRINGFIELD — Best Lawyers, in partnership with U.S. News & World Report, ranks Bulkley Richardson as 2022 Best Law Firm in the Springfield region in the following 11 practice areas: bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, banking and finance law, commercial litigation, corporate law, criminal defense: general practice, criminal defense: white-collar, litigation – labor and employment, medical malpractice law – defendants, personal injury litigation – defendants, tax law, and trusts and estates law.

To be eligible for a ranking, a law firm must have at least one lawyer included in its list of Best Lawyers. Bulkley Richardson has 13 lawyers included on the 2022 Best Lawyers list, and two of the firm’s partners, Mark Cress and Mike Burke, were named 2022 Springfield-area Lawyers of the Year. Rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations and peer reviews from leading attorneys in their field.