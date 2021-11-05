Monson Savings Bank Names William Toth East Longmeadow Branch Manager

MONSON — Monson Savings Bank recently announced the hiring of William Toth as branch manager of the East Longmeadow location at 61 North Main St.

“Bill is a welcomed and valuable addition to the Monson Savings Bank team,” said Dan Moriarty, president and CEO of Monson Savings Bank. “Bill has extensive experience in retail banking, and I am confident that his experience and knowledge will contribute to satisfaction of our customers and the overall success of the bank.”

Toth will be assisting customers with all of their banking needs, including loan applications and closing needs of borrowers. Additionally, he will be responsible for planning, organizing, and directing branch operations, as well as fostering an environment of teamwork.

Toth has been in the banking industry for 26 years, with his experience in retail banking spanning 19 of those years. He most recently served as branch manager of Arrha Credit Union’s West Springfield location. There, his responsibilities were to oversee the day-to-day operations of the branch, while assisting new and current members with their financial and banking needs. He assisted members with consumer-loan applications, credit-card requests, and home-equity line of credit questions and document closing. He served as the primary resource to employees and oversaw the training of new and current branch staff.

Toth has strong roots in the local communities, and is involved with the West of the River Chamber of Commerce, East of the River Five Town Chamber of Commerce, and the Security & Loss Prevention Assoc. He is a graduate of Springfield Technical Community College with an associate degree in business administration.

“I am completely humbled and honored to be the newest addition to the Monson Savings Bank team, and I am greatly appreciative that I have been given the opportunity to show my skills, knowledge, and expertise for this great financial institution,” Toth said. “I am extremely excited to be part of the East Longmeadow branch and its surrounding communities. I will make every effort to oversee its success in growth and prosperity.”