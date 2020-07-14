Sheraton Springfield Hotel Implements High-tech Airflow-distribution System

SPRINGFIELD — The Sheraton Springfield Monarch Place Hotel announced the installation and implementation of bipolar ionization system technology into its HVAC airflow-distribution systems, which, according to its most recent study, has been proven to neutralize coronavirus by 99.92%.

This system, the AtmosAir Matterhorn Series, is currently used by the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, and SpaceX. Steve Levine, president and CEO of AtmosAir Solutions, noted that “we are delivering a socially sustainable public-health product that can deliver results so that we can start coming together again safely.”

The World Health Organization has acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might spread in the air, which led Paul Picknelly, owner of the Sheraton Springfield Hotel, to seek the best solutions to providing a safe and healthy environment for all hotel guests and employees. “This is cutting edge,” he said. “We pride ourselves on never settling for status quo, and while all processes recommended by the CDC are proven effective, to literally clean the air we breathe in an energy-efficient and environmentally safe method is taking next-level care of guests and employees. I felt this major investment was necessary to ensure guests feel safe staying in our hotel again.”

Stacey Gravanis, the hotel’s general manager, added that “we are thrilled to see our guests’ reaction when they walk into our lobby and can immediately recognize the clean, crisp, mountain-top-like air conditions. While we are in full compliance with all CDC and Sheraton brand COVID-19 processes — from the use of electrostatic sprayers, extensive manual disinfecting, sanitizing stations, and PPE for all guests and staff — the AtmosAir system is by far the most extensive, 24/7, non-stop method we are using to battle the spread of COVID-19 in our hotel.”