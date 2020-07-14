STCC to Hold Online Financial-aid Information Session on July 15

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) will host an online workshop to help current and prospective students understand how to make a Federal Student Aid (FSA) ID.

The workshop, which will be conducted through a Zoom webinar, is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 at 3 p.m. The session is free and open to the public, but participants must register in advance by clicking here.

Brendon Pohner, financial-literacy coordinator at STCC, will explain how to create an FSA ID, which is a username and password that gives a student access to Federal Student Aid’s online systems and can serve as a legal signature. An FSA ID can be used to log into the online Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

Pohner said the FSA ID allows students to access their federal student aid websites securely and is the fastest way to sign an application and have it processed.

“However, it’s complex and really hard for a lot of students to grasp,” Pohner said “It does cause problems. If you can’t make an FSA ID or you forget your information and you can’t get it back, you can’t apply for financial aid. Some people get frustrated and decide not to go to college.”

Pohner said he will show participants in the webinar how to make an FSA ID and explain the best practices for maintaining the account and keeping it secure. He will answer questions at the end of the workshop.

Approximately 79% of STCC students receive some form of financial aid. The college is accepting applications for the fall semester, which begins Sept. 8. To apply to STCC, visit stcc.edu/apply or call Admissions at (413) 755-3333.