Top Page Banner

Business Talk Podcast Special Coverage

BusinessTalk with Chris Thompson

By 114

We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, Business Talk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times

Episode 10: July 15, 2020

Thom Fox interviews Westfield Starfires Co-Founder/Owner Christopher Thompson

Thom Fox interviews Westfield Starfires Co-Founder/Owner Christopher Thompson. Thom and Chris discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on the 2020 Futures Collegiate Baseball League, fan safety measures for home games, and how Westfield is ready to ‘play ball’!

Sponsored by:

18_CommercialServices-2Color

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO ALL OUR EPISODES

Also Available On

Tags:

Related Posts

Confused About How to Use PPP Funds? Here Are Some Answers

By Contributor

The Big E: Another Blow for the Business Community

By

Employers Need to Proceed Carefully to Avoid Costly Missteps

By Contributor