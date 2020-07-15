BusinessTalk with Chris Thompson
We are excited to announce that BusinessWest, in partnership with Living Local, has launched a new podcast series, Business Talk. Each episode will feature in-depth interviews and discussions with local industry leaders, providing thoughtful perspectives on the Western Massachuetts economy and the many business ventures that keep it running during these challenging times
Episode 10: July 15, 2020
Thom Fox interviews Westfield Starfires Co-Founder/Owner Christopher Thompson. Thom and Chris discuss the impact COVID-19 has had on the 2020 Futures Collegiate Baseball League, fan safety measures for home games, and how Westfield is ready to ‘play ball’!