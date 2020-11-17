Big E Announces Limited Sale of Lifetime Passes in ‘Golden Ticket’ Promotion

WEST SPRINGFIELD — In what might be the biggest promotion in the 104-year history of the Big E, the fair is selling ‘Golden Ticket’ lifetime passes to the annual event for just 100 customers.

The tickets will be sold on the fair’s website, www.thebige.com, on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 10 a.m. until the 100 tickets are gone. Each $1,000 ticket will offer lifetime admission to the Big E for its holder and an accompanying guest, along with free parking and a host of annual surprises and benefits.

“The Golden Ticket offers a lifetime of wonder for its lucky purchasers and their guests, offering years and years of the fair as a VIP forever,” said Eugene Cassidy, president and CEO of the Eastern States Exposition. “This is the time of year we typically put one fair to bed and begin the long, exciting road to the next one. With the unfortunate derailment in 2020, we are fully committed to making the 2021 edition our greatest yet. The Golden Ticket is the ideal promotion to get under way with style and sizzle.”

Purchased tickets will be delivered to recipients in time for the holiday gift-giving season.

The Big E has already begun to announce plans for 2021, including a headlining concert with country superstar Brad Paisley.