Six Flags New England Now Hiring for Fright Fest

AGAWAM — Six Flags New England is seeking hundreds of positions as the park launches its annual Fright Fest, featuring more than 20 haunt experiences and live shows featuring more than 200 roaming monsters, zombies, and ghouls. Fright Fest kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 25 and runs weekends and select days through Sunday, Oct. 31.

Six Flags New England will host its annual hiring Scare Fair on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park’s Human Resources Building. The property will be adding hundreds of positions, including food service, security, lifeguards, rides, games, and, of course, its terrifying squad of zombies and ghouls.

Six Flags will offer its monsters and employees a fall bonus incentive in which team members can earn an additional bonus of up to 15% of their gross pay when they stay through the end of Fright Fest. The park will also offer an expedited hiring program that awards qualified recipients to receive an additional $50 when they complete their paperwork and training on the same day.

A few notes for performers: Six Flags is seeking scare actors, singers, dancers, and backstage crew for its haunted houses and stage shows. Interested candidates must be energetic, terrifying, Halloween fanatics, and willing to haunt people using effective scare tactics. Depending on the position, performers will be asked to prepare a monologue or uptempo song, learn a dance combination, read, scream, and even walk like a zombie to showcase their best acting and scare abilities. Performers are encouraged to prepare a one- to two-minute monologue for the audition.