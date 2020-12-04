Six Flags New England Sends Holiday Thrills to Square One

SPRINGFIELD — Six Flags New England will donate more than 200 toys valued at more than $1,000 to Square One’s children.

“Six Flags New England is honored to support Square One this holiday season,” said Jennifer McGrath, the park’s Communications manager. “Now more than ever, we need to rally as a community and support causes and families here in Western Massachusetts and beyond. We are thrilled to be able to provide these toys to ensure a happier and brighter holiday season for families and kids alike. Our mission is to provide smiles both inside and outside of our park, and we wish Square One and the families they serve a beautiful, safe, and healthy holiday Season.”

Kristine Allard, vice president of Development & Communications for Square One, added that “we are so grateful to our friends at Six Flags New England for keeping the holiday spirit alive for our children and families. This year, more than ever before, our children need to experience the magic of the holiday season. We are so fortunate to have community partners like Six Flags who are helping to ensure that happens.”