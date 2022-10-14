Small-business Mentors and Volunteers Needed in Pioneer Valley

HOLYOKE — On Friday, Oct. 21 from 12:30 to 1 p.m., EforAll/EparaTodos Holyoke will host a virtual Lunch & Learn information session for anyone interested in volunteering to support small businesses.

EforAll is an entrepreneurship program that helps start and grow businesses throughout the Pioneer Valley. There are a wide variety of ways to get involved depending on one’s interests and availability. Email [email protected] for more details and to register for the online information session.