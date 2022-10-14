Top Banner

Daily News

Small-business Mentors and Volunteers Needed in Pioneer Valley

By 278

HOLYOKE — On Friday, Oct. 21 from 12:30 to 1 p.m., EforAll/EparaTodos Holyoke will host a virtual Lunch & Learn information session for anyone interested in volunteering to support small businesses.

EforAll is an entrepreneurship program that helps start and grow businesses throughout the Pioneer Valley. There are a wide variety of ways to get involved depending on one’s interests and availability. Email [email protected] for more details and to register for the online information session.

Tags:

Related Posts

District Attorney, Physicians, and Community Address Addiction

By

UMassFive VP of Marketing Jon Reske Retires After 23 Years

By

Greater Springfield CVB Names 2022 Howdy Award Finalists 

By
buy ivermectin for humans buy ivermectin online
buy generic cialis buy cialis
payday loans online same day deposit 1 hour payday loans no credit check