Smash Hits Cannabis by Canna Provisions Wins Budtenders’ Choice Award

HOLYOKE — Smash Hits Cannabis, the exclusive cannabis line grown for and by Canna Provisions, is announced that its Chem D strain has been named the 2023 Budtenders’ Choice winner in Massachusetts by Leafly, one of the world’s largest and most influential online cannabis information resources.

This recognition, voted on by the state’s budtenders naming their favorite strains available on the legal market, highlights the outstanding quality of Smash Hits Cannabis and cements its status as a frontrunner in the Northeast’s premium, small-batch craft cannabis market.

The accolade underscores the expertise and dedication of Smash Hits’ cultivation director, Greg “Chemdog” Krzanowski, whose commitment to cultivating exceptional cannabis aligns with Canna Provisions’ mission to offer the best craft cannabis products, reflecting the company’s dedication to quality and innovation, Canna CEO Meg Sanders said.

“This award from Leafly, chosen by those who understand cannabis consumers best — the budtenders — is a true honor. It validates our commitment to excellence and our passion for providing our customers with the highest-quality cannabis. Greg ‘Chemdog’ Krzanowski’s mastery in cultivating his iconic Chem D has been integral to our success, and this recognition is a testament to his skill and our team’s dedication to the plant.”