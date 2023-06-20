Smith Brothers Insurance Selected for the Hanover’s President’s Club

NORTHAMPTON — Smith Brothers Insurance, which has an office on Main Street in Northampton, was named to the Hanover Insurance Group’s President’s Club, an elite group of independent insurance agencies from across the country. Smith Brothers also has offices in Milford and Oxford.

The Hanover partners with a select group of 2,100 independent agents nationwide, and only 5% are recognized with this distinction. This is the ninth consecutive year Smith Brothers Insurance has been selected as a participant of the Hanover’s President Club.

“It’s an honor for all of us at Smith Brothers to be recognized by Hanover as one of the top independent insurance agencies for nine consecutive years,” said Jared Carillo, partner at Smith Brothers. “This award is yet another way we demonstrate Smith Brothers’ dedication to being the agency of choice for families and businesses. Helping others and striving for best-in-class client experience continues to be deep-rooted in our culture at Smith Brothers.”

The Hanover’s President’s Club agencies are recognized for delivering meaningful value to their customers with enhanced service and deep industry knowledge.

“We look to partner with strategic independent agencies, like Smith Brothers, that understand the importance of providing an enhanced customer experience backed by a strong carrier partnership,” said Richard Lavey, president of Hanover Agency Markets. “These agencies have a strong understanding of the insurance industry and can advise clients on risk-prevention tactics to reduce potential exposure while providing an exceptional customer-service experience.”