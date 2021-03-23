Springfield College Organizations Donate Fire-safety Kits, Incentive Kits to Schools

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield College Center for Service and Leadership and the Humanics in Action Club recently delivered more than 200 fire-safety kits to Rebecca M. Johnson Elementary School, and 100 incentive kits to both Elias Brookings Elementary School and William N. DeBerry Elementary School.

The fire-safety kits include washcloths, emergency whistles, water bottles, granola bars, a face mask, soap, a toothbrush, and toothpaste, as well as donated items from the Springfield Fire Department, including a fire hat and a fire-safety booklet. The intention behind the fire-safety kits is that, in an emergency, the kids could grab the bag and have emergency supplies.

The incentive kits include an activity book, notebook, crayons, slime, DIY slap bracelets, positive notes, and erasers.

Throughout the spring semester, the Humanics in Action Club has been hosting Sip and Serve service project events in the Campus Union Café on Sunday evenings from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. The events have provided members of the campus community an opportunity to take part in service projects and demonstrate the college’s Humanics philosophy.

Nicole Coakley, assistant director of the Springfield College Center for Service and Leadership, and therapeutic recreation major Margaux Atkins have helped lead the Sip and Serve events, which consist of service projects being performed while enjoying hot chocolate provided by Harvest Table.

All of the items donated to the Springfield-area schools were produced by students who attended the Sip and Serve events, along with items donated by the Springfield Fire Department.