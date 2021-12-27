Springfield College Partners with MassDevelopment, Earns Green Bond Designation

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College announced it has partnered with MassDevelopment to issue $106,675,000 in bonds, of which $50 million has received the Green Bond designation by Kestrel Verifiers, approved verifiers accredited by the Climate Bonds Initiative. Sustainability remains a key strategic focus for Springfield College, and pursuing a Green Bond was an intentional decision to demonstrate that commitment.

“Springfield College is one of the first colleges or universities in Massachusetts to take the lead on issuing a Green Bond that reflects the convergence of environmental and financial principles for long-term sustainability,” said William Guerrero, the college’s vice president for Finance and Administration.

The bond offerings highlight a commitment to both climate and sustainability designations, and will be used to finance campus construction and renovation projects, including the new Springfield College Health Sciences Center, which will empower transformative approaches to education, career enhancement, service, research, and leadership in healthcare.

“The new Springfield College Health Sciences Center will be a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver building design, and the adjacent parking lot will include EV charging stations and solar canopies,” Guerrero noted. “This type of building design demonstrates the college’s commitment to environmental sustainability and environmental, social, and governance principles to be good stewards within our community.”

The new Health Sciences Center will be architecturally designed by SLAM, based in Glastonbury, Conn., and constructed by Consigli Construction, based in Hartford, Conn.