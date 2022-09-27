Springfield Prep Welcomes Two New Board Members

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Prep Charter School recently announced the election of the two newest additions to its board of trustees, Ron Molina-Brantley and Amneris Narvaez.

“With two Springfield Prep scholars of my own, I feel proud and excited to join the Springfield Prep family in another capacity,” Molina-Brantley said. When my children go to school each day, nothing is more reassuring than knowing they are being challenged, believed in, and included in all spaces. I look forward to taking part in the excellent work going on here at Springfield Prep and serving a school that has had such a positive impact on me and my family.”

Narvaez noted that “what sets Springfield Prep apart is its dedication to the academic achievement of all students, which is something I care deeply about. I am very excited to be joining the board and to closely support the school’s work.”

Narvaez is senior director of Central & Western Mass. Programs at Generation Teach. In her current role, she develops new generations of diverse teachers and leaders, while providing summer enrichment opportunities to local students. Prior to this, she was the Engagement Organizing manager for Stand for Children and also served for seven years as a special-education teacher for Springfield Public Schools.

Molina-Brantley serves as vice president and relationship manager for Berkshire Bank. Previously, he served as chief operating officer at Valley Venture Mentors, as well as a senior program manager & energy manager for the city of Springfield. He is also an adjunct professor for Uptima Entrepreneurial Cooperative. In his work, he fosters organizational and departmental growth driven by his several years of experience as a business and financial professional. He is also a member of the board at the MassLGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, Wellspring Cooperative (as treasurer), and Massachusetts Special Olympics.

“This is an exciting and important moment in Springfield Prep’s history,” said Bill Spirer, founder and executive director. “As we transition out of a pandemic-influenced landscape into our first year fully grown to grades K-8, our board of trustees plays a critical role in setting the strategic direction of our school in accordance with our mission. Ron and Amneris bring extensive experience in the entrepreneurship and education sectors, and both have a deep connection to public-education work in Springfield. It is an honor to welcome them to the board.”